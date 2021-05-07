Da’shawn Harris sought by Marshals for sex assault of a child

Time has passed, but a troubling case is still open without resolution. The U.S. Marshal Service and the Kenosha Police Department are looking for fugitive Da’shawn Harris.

Members of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force say they have tried everything to find 21-year-old Da’shawn Harris. All searches have come up empty. They are now turning to FOX6 News viewers for help.

"Harris is wanted by the Kenosha Police Department for second-degree sexual assault of a child and incest of a child," the U.S. Marshal on the case explained. "On the 4th of July weekend in 2019 Da’shawn was allowed to stay at a family member’s house in Kenosha."

Da’shawn Harris

There is an outstanding warrant for Harris' arrest. Prosecutors say Harris sexually assaulted the victim while family members slept.

Authorities know he frequents Racine and Kenosha counties. They say it is urgent the public send information on his location.

"Since the warrant is active and he is a fugitive there is no telling what he might do if he is cornered," the U.S. Marshal on the case explained.

Harris is described as being 5'10" tall and weighing 170 pounds.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

U.S. Marshals say Harris is well aware he is wanted and anyone caught assisting him could face charges for aiding and harboring a fugitive. You can reach the tipline by calling 414-297-3707.

"You can contact the U.S. Marshal Service it will be completely anonymous no information you pass onto us will be in any reports and no names will be given," the U.S. Marshal added.