Darrell Brooks trial: Jury selection begins Monday

The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, will begin Monday, Oct. 3. Jury selection will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Judge Jennifer Dorow said a jury can be selected in one day – but it might take 12 hours or more to narrow down the jury pool to 12 plus four alternates.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow ruled Wednesday, Sept. 28 Darrell Brooks can defend himself and waive his right to an attorney in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial.

It's a decision Brooks' own mother said is a bad idea, calling her son "unstable." Judge Dorow found Brooks suffers from a personality disorder and faces an uphill fight against an experienced prosecutorial team but is "competent" and "coherent. She did note a number of past outbursts in court in her ruling.

Darrell Brooks and defense team

Brooks' now former defense attorneys, Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees, had "no comment" following their firing by Brooks. Both had represented Brooks since November 2021.

If Brooks is found guilty of just one of the intentional homicide charges, he'll face a mandatory life sentence.

Christmas parade attack

Prosecutors say on Nov. 21, 2021, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Brooks was arrested the night of the attack, soon after telling a Waukesha resident that he was homeless and waiting for an Uber. The man was unaware of the events that had occurred and let Brooks into his home.

Brooks entered an insanity plea in June after initially pleading not guilty to the charges in February. He later dropped the insanity plea on Sept. 9.