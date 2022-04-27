Darrell Brooks status hearing for Milwaukee cases

article

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021, killing six and injuring dozens more, is scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County court Wednesday, April 27 for two separate cases stemming from Milwaukee.

Brooks was charged in December 2021 with three counts related to witness intimidation of a victim in a Milwaukee County domestic violence case. In that domestic violence case, he was charged with five counts. Brooks is accused of making dozens of calls from jail to the victim; 14 of those calls were allegedly intimidating.

At a status hearing Wednesday afternoon a judge will decide if the cases should be joined together.

Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges in connection with the parade attack in Waukesha in November 2021, including six homicide counts. His trial is scheduled to start Oct. 3