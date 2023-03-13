Darius Rucker at BMO Pavilion on Aug. 11

article

Darius Rucker will bring his Starting Fires Tour to BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on Aug. 11. Joining the star as direct support across most dates is Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, along with Drew Green as direct support on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17. For more information and a listing of all dates, please see below or visit DariusRucker.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages for select dates, which may include premium tickets, exclusive Meet & Greet and individual photo opportunity with Darius Rucker, guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, autographed item & more.

For more information, visit vipnation.com.