Darien shed fire, multiple agencies respond

Multiple agencies responded to a shed fire in Darien that spread to an adjoining property Saturday, Dec. 17.

Darien Fire/EMS said crews responded to the blaze on Oak Ridge Drive near Wildwood Park around 6:45 p.m.

The shed fire was quickly extinguished, but it was deemed a complete loss. The flames also caused minor damage to different shed on a nearby property.

The cause of the fire appears to be a wood burner, according to Darien Fire/EMS.

Fire crews from Sharon and Delavan helped at the scene, as did area police.