'Dangerous wind chills' close COVID-19 testing sites in Milwaukee Monday

The American Family Field, Northwest and Southside Health Center COVID-19 testing sites in Milwaukee will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 "due to dangerous wind chills," officials said Sunday.

All sites are expected to resume normal operations at regularly scheduled times on Tuesday.

A wind chill advisory was issued by the National Weather Service until noon Monday, with potential wind chills as low as -30. The FOX6 Weather Experts say we'll see a high Monday around 8 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High pressure begins to shift east starting Tuesday, with a warming trend expected through the weekend.

