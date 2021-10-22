Expand / Collapse search

Dane County sheriff's deputy stabbed in park, fires her weapon

By AP author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. - A Dane County sheriff's deputy fired her gun after being stabbed by a man she was checking on at a park near Cross Plains, officials said Friday.

The deputy saw a suspicious person while on routine patrol about 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Festge Park in the Town of Berry, sheriff's officials said.

The deputy made contact with the man who attacked her with an edged weapon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office tweeted. She fired her weapon and the attacker fled. It’s not known if the man was hit by gunfire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Authorities said the deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries and has since been released.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case. The search for the man continues.

Major Harris death ruled homicide: medical examiner
article

Major Harris death ruled homicide: medical examiner

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on 3-year-old Major Harris on Friday morning, Oct. 22 – and ruled the death as a homicide.

West Bend man accused of sex assault; there may be more victims: officials
article

West Bend man accused of sex assault; there may be more victims: officials

A 43-year-old Town of West Bend man has been charged in Washington County Circuit Court with two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

FBI launches mobile hate crime reporting campaign

The FBI launches a mobile hate crime reporting campaign utilizing a pair of Milwaukee County Transit Buses as part of a nationwide effort to encourage reporting hate crime to law enforcement.