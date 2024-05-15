Man goes to Vegas for 21st birthday, hits $362K jackpot

An Ohio man celebrating his 21st birthday in Las Vegas had a most unforgettable trip: Damon Howell hit a $362,640 jackpot at the LINQ Hotel + Experience.

According to a release from Caesars Entertainment, Howell struck gold on May 10 while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em – he had only been playing for about half an hour when he won.

Howell told Caesars he was overwhelmed with shock and disbelief. His initial thought was it’s "not real" and that he’s "too young to figure out" how to spend it.

Ultimately, Howell said he’d like to use the winnings to buy a home.

"Howell's story is a reminder that luck can come when least expected, especially on one's 21st birthday in Las Vegas," Caesars said.

Last month, a Las Vegas guest who won three jackpots within three hours at Caesars Palace found fortune once again.

The Las Vegas strip seen at night from a helicopter, December 14, 2004 Las Vegas, California (Photo Paul Harris/Getty Images)

"The very same guest hit another #Jackpot worth $692,500," Caesar’s Palace said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The player hit the jackpot on a Dragon Link slot machine similar to the one they recently got lucky with.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, won the jackpot on a slot machine three times in one night, winning a total of $667,750, a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment told FOX Television Stations.

FOX’s Stephanie Weaver contributed to this report.