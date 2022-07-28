Dairy Queen Blizzards for Children's Wisconsin on 'Miracle Treat Day'

On Thursday, July 28, Dairy Queen's "Miracle Treat Day," $1 or more from every Blizzard sold at participating locations was donated to Children’s Wisconsin and other Children’s Miracle Network hospitals across the United States and Canada.

The Blizzard is a Dairy Queen classic, even when it comes to how it's served – upside down.

"We have code words," said Paul Gullickson. "If we say we ‘have a headache coming,’ we come to Dairy Queen."

Gullickson’s treat of choice is a Reese’s Blizzard, and on Thursday, each bite tasted just a little bit sweeter.

"We’re blessed that we’re able to buy a Blizzard and have the donation go to them to help them get better," said Gullickson.

Last year’s Miracle Treat Day raised more than $46,000 for Children’s Wisconsin.

"It's initiatives and programs like this that help us do the things that aren’t covered by insurance, aren’t covered by Medicaid and help us do special treatments and research," said Christine Baranoucky, Children's Wisconsin.

One example of those programs involves creative art therapy.

Since 2003, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan DQs have raised more than $2.2 million for Children’s Wisconsin through fundraising efforts such as Miracle Treat Day, Miracle Balloon campaign, donations and other local events.

"It's great," said Gullickson. "We may come later this afternoon or this evening for another one."

"By purchasing that Blizzard, you are helping kids and families throughout our state to thrive and live full lives," said Baranoucky.