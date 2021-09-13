Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Checking out some of the best cheese Wisconsin has to offer
Later this week it’s National Cheeseburger Day and The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin want to make sure you’re celebrating the best way possible, with Wisconsin cheese. From cheddar to blue cheese, Brian Kramp is checking out some of the best cheese our state has to offer.
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Later this week it’s National Cheeseburger Day and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin want to make sure you’re celebrating the best way possible, with Wisconsin cheese. From cheddar to blue cheese, Brian Kramp is at Crafty Cow in Wauwatosa – checking out some of the best cheese our state has to offer.
Cheeseburgers and tailgating recipes
Whether you’re gathering at home or before a big game, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin can help take your tailgating up a notch. Brian I showing off some of the cheesy recipes inspired by cheese that’s made in Wisconsin.
Checking out Craft Cow's burgers
Crafty Cow just opened up there third location and they’re dedication to Wisconsin cheese and local products is once again featured on their latest menu. Brian is in Wauwatosa checking out the space and some great burgers made with locally sourced toppings.
Getting a closer look at Crafty Cow in Wauwatosa
Looking for a new spot to try a tasty cheeseburger? Brian Kramp can help. He’s at Crafty Cow getting a tour of their new location on North Avenue in Wauwatosa.
.