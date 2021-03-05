Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man pleads guilty in 2019 hit-and-run that killed sisters

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Daetwan Robinson

MILWAUKEE - Daetwan Robinson on Friday, March 5 pleaded guilty to three counts of felony hit-and-run for a crash that killed two young sisters and injured their cousin on Milwaukee's north side in 2019.

As part of a plea negotiation, the court dismissed but will read in six additional charges at sentencing related to the incident, which happened near 22nd and Center.

Four-year-old Amea Gee and 6-year-old Alisa Gee died from injuries suffered in the crash on Oct. 24, 2019. The sisters' cousin, 10-year-old Drevyze Rayford was hurt.

The three children were walking home when a driver -- since identified as Robinson -- ran a red light and struck all three children before driving away.

Amea and Alisa Gee

According to the complaint, video shows "the striking vehicle is moving at such a speed that it appears to be fishtailing and on two wheels only just prior to impact."

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 25.

The charges dismissed include first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and knowingly operating while suspended.

Robinson's brother, Daecorion Robinson, was also charged in the case -- a single count of harboring or aiding a felon, falsifying information. He pleaded not guilty to that charge in February 2020 and is due in court March 15 for a status conference.

