DA: No charges in officer-involved death of Kevan Ruffin Jr. in Sheboygan, use of force justified

The Sheboygan County district attorney has determined that the use of deadly force was reasonable and no charges will be filed in the officer-involved death of Kevan Ruffin Jr. on July 2.

Police were called for a report of a man with two Japanese three-pronged handheld weapons (knives) running at a woman near 15th Street and Indiana Avenue just before 6 a.m. on that Thursday morning.

"Upon arrival, the officer attempted to engage the suspect in conversation from across the street," Police Chief Christopher Domagalski said.

The chief said the man, later identified as Ruffin, charged at the officer.

"The officer ordered the subject to stop and continued to retreat while attempting to deploy his Taser. The subject continued to chase the officer, forcing the officer to transition to his firearm and discharge his firearm at the subject," the chief said.

Ruffin died at the scene.

"Very humble, loving caring, sensitive young man," Aaron Clayborn said.

Family members spoke out after Ruffin's death.

"He had a mental disability, schizophrenia," Sheriyah Appleton, Ruffin's cousin said. "Regardless of what the situation was, he was a mentally ill patient. He was a person that needed help, psychiatric help. If he was any other color he still be here. We would be able to visit him and to see him."

Both the Sheboygan City Council and the ACLU of Wisconsin called for a transparent investigation, and protesters filled Sheboygan streets after Ruffin's death, chanting his name.

CLICK HERE to access the case reports -- including body camera video -- released by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation following the conclusion of this investigation.