'Da Crusher' named Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee

Reggie Lisowski, better known as "Da Crusher," has been selected as an inductee into the Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Representatives from the Hall of Fame will announce the induction during a 2:30 p.m. ceremony on Oct. 9 at Crusherfest 2021. A lifelong South Milwaukee resident, Da Crusher wrestled professionally at the highest level for over 40 years and was known worldwide as "The Man That Made Milwaukee Famous."

Lisowski was a three-time AWA Heavyweight Champion, a five-time AWA Tag Team Champion with Dick the Bruiser, a member of the WCW Hall of Fame, and a World War II Army Veteran.

In 2019, a statue was erected in Lisowski's honor and an annual festival known as Crusherfest was born. Crusherfest 2021 will take place near 11th and Milwaukee in South Milwaukee on Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival will offer live wrestling, music, a bags tournament and more. AWA veterans Eric Bischoff, Kenny Jay, Madusa, and the High Flyers will also be in attendance.

Additional Crusherfest information can be found at dacrusher.org or on the Crusherfest Facebook page.

It is the mission of the Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame to "educate, encourage and motivate our communities to embrace the rich history of Minnesota’s amateur and professional wrestling. We will accomplish our mission through online and in-person presentations as well as through recognitions of individual contributions to the sport of wrestling and our communities as a whole."

