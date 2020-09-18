CVS opens 4 new testing sites; new campaign promotes COVID testing

Friday marks the second straight day the state has broken its record for most coronavirus cases in a single day, hitting over 2,500.

This comes as CVS is opening four new testing sites in Milwaukee County.

City leaders are also launching a website all about COVID testing in the county.

As the cases increase — testing is on the decline.

"We're still seeing an increased need for testing. We're, you know, in a lot of our stores reaching those capacities," CVS Health District Leader Ashley Pascavis said.

CVS has expanded testing to include kids ages 12 and older as schools re-open.

According to the CVS district leader, results come back within two to three days.

"We have partnered with multiple third-party testing facilities to be able to have different avenues to get the test back quicker," Pascavis said.

The city of Milwaukee also launched TestUpMKE.com which offers a directory of testing sites and resources in five languages.

"The goal is to help everybody in the community, no matter where you're from, your language, your situation — understand the COVID testing situation," Milwaukee Community Testing Initiative Co-Chair Allison True said.

"The website includes social media and basic communication to address confusion and misinformation surrounding testing," True said.

Visitors will also find a testing location map and up-to-date testing information in the county.

"The site is 100% informed and framed by people like you and me - community members who are living through this pandemic," she said.

With flu season right around the corner -- CVS health experts recommend getting your flu shot to prevent getting both the flu and COVID at the same time.

In addition to the 29 sites in Milwaukee, CVS is expanding its COVID-19 testing to four new sites in the county:

7550 West Perkins Place, Milwaukee

3030 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee

7520 West Blue Mound Road, Wauwatosa

7552 West Oklahoma, West Allis

Visit TestUpMKE.com to learn more.