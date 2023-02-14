Currie Park Auto accident; driver crashed through overhead door, hit car lift
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday morning, Feb. 14 at Currie Park Auto – located on Capitol Drive.
Police say the driver of a small pickup truck drove onto the lot and crashed through a closed overhead door. The vehicle then hit a car lift and rolled onto its side.
The two occupants had be extricated from the vehicle by the Wauwatosa Fire Department. They were not injured.
There were no other injuries reported.