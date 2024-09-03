Cudahy vehicles stolen from business; nearby camera captures crime

The Brief Police are seeking several people who broke into a Cudahy junkyard and stole several vehicles. The crime happened early Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Copart. Business owners in Cudahy are now alerting others to be on the lookout.



New video shows the moments at least five cars were stolen from a Cudahy junkyard early Tuesday, Sept. 3. Police are looking for the people involved.

It was 3:30 am. Tuesday when a group parked at the Locust Auto Body Shop in Cudahy.

"That’s why we have cameras you know – we have to be covered," said Irene Sanchez, Locust Auto Body Shop owner.

Sanchez said her cameras caught the theft across the street at Copart.

"You’re worried about – what if it was us," Sanchez said.

Copart auctions used cars.

In the video you can see people climbing over and under the lot's fence. After an hour passes, a truck slams through the game, followed by four cars.

Cudahy police said they were called to Whitnall Avenue for the theft.

"It’s surprising, you know, the way they come in – like they know what they’re doing," Sanchez said.

The driver of the pickup truck ditched it. Then the group drove off, heading north.

Meanwhile, business owners in Cudahy warn others to be aware.

"Now they’re moving into better neighborhoods, we might say," Sanchez said.

FOX6 News reached out to Copart, but we have not heard back.

Cudahy police say if you know anythin about the theft, give them a call.