Cudahy teacher charged in drug case, subject of FBI investigation

The Brief A Cudahy High School teacher was arrested and is now charged in a drug case. The 45-year-old Waukesha man is the subject of an FBI investigation. While drugs were found in his home, that wasn't the reason for the police search.



A Cudahy High School teacher, arrested Thursday after a search of his home uncovered illegal drugs, is the subject of an FBI investigation.

Waukesha home searched

The backstory:

Neighbors said police raided 45-year-old Joshua Beck's Waukesha home early Thursday morning. Investigators found nearly 44 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 28 meth pipes and more.

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"The significant amount of pipes, syringes, I think there is a good amount of suspected methamphetamine – the zip-lock baggies. I think this is a case that could be looked at in terms of further charging – possession with intent to deliver," said prosecutor JJ Crawford.

But that wasn't the reason for their search.

Dig deeper:

In court Friday, prosecutors told the court commissioner that investigators had a warrant to look for child pornography at Beck's home. Investigators were downloading Beck's phone as of Friday afternoon.

Waukesha police said the FBI is involved in the case. An FBI spokesperson would only say the case is part of an ongoing investigation.

School staff arrest

The backstory:

Online records list Beck as a Cudahy High School teacher, though Beck's attorney told the court Friday he is no longer employed.

The School District of Cudahy announced a staffer's arrest on Thursday but did not name Beck. In a news release, the district said: "At this time, the individual is not present in the building or actively working in the District. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority."

Cudahy High School

In court

What we know:

Court records show Beck is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He made his initial court appearance on Friday, and his bond was set at $5,000.

What's next:

There's no word yet on when any additional charges may be filed or if Beck could face any federal charges.