Cudahy High School staff member arrested; FBI handling investigation
CUDAHY, Wis. - The School District of Cudahy announced on Thursday, April 9, the arrest of a Cudahy High School staff member.
Cudahy staffer arrested
What we know:
In a news release sent out on Thursday afternoon, officials said the following:
"We take this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation."
"At this time, the individual is not present in the building or actively working in the District. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority."
"Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we are limited in the details we can share."
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What's next:
Cudahy police told FOX6 News the FBI is handling this investigation.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the School District of Cudahy.