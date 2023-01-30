Cudahy stolen vehicle pursuit, 6 arrested

Six people were arrested after Cudahy police pursued a stolen Hyundai on Sunday night, Jan. 29.

Police said officers responded to the area near Whittaker and Lipton for a report of people entering vehicles -- traveling in a red Hyundai Santa Fe.

That vehicle was spotted nearby and police pursued it into St. Francis.

Police said the six people inside ditched the vehicle near Denton and Packard in St. Francis and ran away. They were all arrested.

The Hyundai was stolen in Cudahy Saturday, police said, noting that the six people arrested were wearing "nitrile gloves" when they were taken into custody.