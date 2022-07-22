Cudahy soldier returns home, surprises mom

A U.S. Army soldier returned home to Cudahy with an emotional surprise Friday, July 22.

Inside a Midas service center, a mechanic was busy repairing Army Specialist Steven Fritch's truck.

"They fixed some brake issues and a couple other issues," Fritch said.

Fritch just returned home after a six-month deployment to Poland. His mom has been making sure his truck is in good shape while he's away.

"The truck came back here in December with my mom, and she’s just been taking care of it for me," he said.

Army Specialist Steven Fritch returns from deployment to surprise mom, Kate Blair

With help from Midas and family members, Fritch thought it would be the perfect chance to let his mom know he's back home.

"She doesn’t know that I’m actually back, so hopefully the whole goal is when she comes to get the truck I can surprise her. Not scare her too much but surprise her," said Fritch.

From crouching in a corner to hiding out back, Fritch could barely contain his excitement. Then came the surprise – and a hug filled with a mother's love.

As she wiped away tears, it was clear that Kate Blair, Fritch's proud mother, will never forget the moment.

"This is more of a shock than I was expecting," she said.

The manager of Midas surprised Fritch by telling him another customer paid for his truck's repairs. As for Fritch, he said it feels good to be back home and plans to spend time with family.