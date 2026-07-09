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Cudahy police chase ends in hit-and-run, no arrests made

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published July 9, 2026 5:40 PM CDT
Published July 9, 2026 5:40 PM CDT
article

Cudahy Police Department

The Brief

    • A Cudahy police chase ended in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning, July 9.
    • The chase stemmed from an attempted traffic stop near Kingan Avenue and Plankinton Avenue.
    • No arrests have been made.

CUDAHY - Cudahy police are searching for a suspect after a short chase ended in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning, July 9.

What we know:

An officer was in a one-block pursuit after a driver fled from a traffic stop near Kingan and Plankinton shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle and then ran away.

Officers from the Cudahy Police Department and other agencies searched for the suspect in an established perimeter using a drone and K-9 but were unsuccessful.

No arrests have been made.

The Source: Information in this post is from the Cudahy Police Department.

NewsCrime and Public SafetyCudahy