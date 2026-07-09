Cudahy police chase ends in hit-and-run, no arrests made

article

The Brief A Cudahy police chase ended in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning, July 9. The chase stemmed from an attempted traffic stop near Kingan Avenue and Plankinton Avenue. No arrests have been made.



Cudahy police are searching for a suspect after a short chase ended in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning, July 9.

What we know:

An officer was in a one-block pursuit after a driver fled from a traffic stop near Kingan and Plankinton shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle and then ran away.

Officers from the Cudahy Police Department and other agencies searched for the suspect in an established perimeter using a drone and K-9 but were unsuccessful.

No arrests have been made.