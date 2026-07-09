Cudahy police chase ends in hit-and-run, no arrests made
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CUDAHY - Cudahy police are searching for a suspect after a short chase ended in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning, July 9.
What we know:
An officer was in a one-block pursuit after a driver fled from a traffic stop near Kingan and Plankinton shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle and then ran away.
Officers from the Cudahy Police Department and other agencies searched for the suspect in an established perimeter using a drone and K-9 but were unsuccessful.
No arrests have been made.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Cudahy Police Department.