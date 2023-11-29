Cudahy missing teenage girl; last seen Saturday, Nov. 25

article

Cudahy police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Olivea Gottfried was last seen on E. Holmes Avenue near S. Illinois Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Gottfried is described as a female, white, 5'3" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Officials say she has a diamond stud piercing in her left nostril. It is unknown what she was wearing.

If you have information about Gottfried's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.

