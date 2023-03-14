Cudahy man shot in Milwaukee at 2nd and National

article

A Cudahy man, 19, was shot in Milwaukee near 2nd and National Tuesday afternoon, March 14.

Police said the shots were fired around 3:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A Milwaukee man, 24, was arrested.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.