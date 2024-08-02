Cudahy fatal crash; vehicle hit tree near Layton and Nicholson, woman dead

article

A 68-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Cudahy on Thursday, Aug. 1. It happened around 7 p.m. near Layton and Nicholson.

Police say the vehicle struck a tree. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded and the Cudahy Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.

Cudahy crash, Layton and Nicholson

The Cudahy Police are requesting that anyone with any information contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.