Cudahy apartment building fire; 1 taken to hospital

article

Firefighters on Tuesday, March 21 responded to the scene of an apartment building fire near Edgerton and Nicholson in Cudahy. The call came in around 2 a.m.

The fire was confined to one unit. A woman was transported to the burn center at St. Mary’s Hospital. Her condition is unknown. Her dog was removed and is in good condition.

All other residents evacuated themselves prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Apartment building fire near Edgerton and Nicholson in Cudahy

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause of the fire is under investigation.