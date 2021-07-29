Cucumber mint salad recipe

Cool off this summer with a cucumber mint salad. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share the recipe.

Ingredients:

4 cups thinly sliced cucumbers (I like to use baby cukes)

1/4 of a red onion, thinly sliced

1 pint grape tomatoes, cut in half

10 mint leaves, thinly sliced

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Gently toss together the sliced cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, and mint leaves. Stir in vinegar and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate for at least an hour before serving. Right before serving sprinkle feta cheese on top.