Expand / Collapse search

Cubanitas in Milwaukee; entirely Cuban restaurant

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:00AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Cubanitas in Milwaukee, Cuban restaurant

Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with the family prepping for the big day with a sample of the delicious, tropical Cuban food that you can find at both locations.

It was twenty years ago that Cubanitas opened as Milwaukee’s first entirely Cuban restaurant – And this week they want to celebrate with you! Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with the family prepping for the big day with a sample of the delicious, tropical Cuban food that you can find at both locations.

Cuban Sandwich and Black Bean Soup

Brian Kramp is with one of the daughters of this family owned business who’s showing us how her favorite sandwich on the menu is made.

Cubanita’s is a staple

Brian Kramp is at their downtown location with a family member who’s grown up in the restaurant and still loves their food.

Cooking a lifelong passion

Brian Kramp is with the owner who loves to share his wife’s Cuban heritage through food, drinks and stories.

Cubanitas is an authentic Cuban eatery

Brian Kramp is with a local musician who’ll help them celebrate during tomorrow’s big anniversary party.

Cubanitas in Milwaukee

Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with the family prepping for the big day with a sample of the delicious, tropical Cuban food that you can find at both locations.