Crusherfest: South Milwaukee hosts next in June 2023

Mark your calendars for next year! The 3rd Annual Crusherfest has been scheduled for June 3-4, 2023.

The Crusherfest Committee elected not to hold the event in 2022 due to the City of South Milwaukee’s Bucyrus Commons construction.

A news release says even though the event will not be held this year, the improvements being made in downtown South Milwaukee will greatly enhance the festival in future years.

Da Crusher, a lifelong resident of South Milwaukee, wrestled professionally at the highest level for over 40 years and was known worldwide as "The Man That Made Milwaukee Famous." He was a three time AWA Heavyweight Champion, a five time AWA Tag Team Champion with Dick the Bruiser, a member of the WCW Hall of Fame, and a World War II Army Veteran.

In 2019, a statue was erected in his honor and an annual festival known as Crusherfest was born.

Additional Crusherfest information can be found at dacrusher.org or on the Crusherfest Facebook page.