Critically missing Milwaukee woman; police seek help

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman.

Police said 36-year-old Laquita Ward was last seen at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 11. She should be in possession of two suitcases.

Ward is described as just under 5 feet tall and weighing around 90 pounds, with black straight hair, brown eyes, an unknown color top and unknown pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.