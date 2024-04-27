Critically missing Milwaukee woman last seen near 27th and Lisbon

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding a critically missing person, Shannon Ford.

Shannon Ford is a 33-year-old black woman, 5 ft, with a slim build, weighing about 150 pounds.

Ford was last seen in the area of 27th and Lisbon Ave on an unknown date.

Her family hasn't heard from her in quite some time.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Ford is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District Three police station at 414-935-7232.