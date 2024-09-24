Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department has located a critical missing man. Police say 37-year-old Johnny Xiong was last heard from on Monday, Sept. 23.



UPDATE: Milwaukee police say Johnny Xiong has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing man.

Police say Johnny Xiong was last in contact with his family on Monday afternoon, Sept. 23. He is driving a black 2016 Honda Accord (WI LP ALM-3111).

He was last believed to be in the area of 19th Place and Olive Street in Milwaukee, which is near Rufus King High School.

Johnny is described as a 37-year-old Asian male, standing around 5’5" tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Johnny is believed to be wearing a black pullover hooded sweatshirt, and gray or white shorts. He should be wearing glasses and a maroon colored ball cap. Johnny also wears glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.