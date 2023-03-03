Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 70th and Main

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating critical missing Mario Johnson. He was last seen on Thursday, March 2 at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot near 70th and Main.

Johnson is cognitively delayed, and functions at the level of a 5-year-old.

Johnson is described as a 32-year-old black male, 5'09" tall, 138 pounds, short black curly hair and a goatee. He has one gold tooth in the front – and has "Mario" tattooed on one bicep and "MOB" tattooed on the other bicep.

He was wearing a black and red jacket, black Puma shirt and black and white Adidas tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District Three at 414-935-7232.