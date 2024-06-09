Critically missing Milwaukee man, MPD seeks public's help

article

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing man, 58-year-old Gregory Trotter.

Trotter was last seen on Friday afternoon, June 7, walking in the area of 76th and Carmen in Milwaukee.

Trotter is described as a Black man, standing around 5’10" tall, and weighing around 140 lbs. He has a light complexion and gray hair and beard. He has several small moles on his face.

He was wearing a black jack, black and white colored brimmed hat, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.