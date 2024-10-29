Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Joe Nelson has been located and is safe.

The Milwaukee Police Department said 9-year-old Joe Nelson was last seen near 47th and Townsend around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a critically missing boy.

Police said 9-year-old Joe Nelson was last seen near 47th and Townsend around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. He was on foot.

Nelson is described as 4 feet tall and weighing around 60 pounds, with brown eyes, a slim build, black hair with a short natural cut. He has a birthmark under his right eye.

Nelson was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with no zipper and the words "Adidas" in white across the chest, white jeans and tan UGG boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.