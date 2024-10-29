Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said Joe Nelson has been located and is safe.
Read the original report:
The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a critically missing boy.
Police said 9-year-old Joe Nelson was last seen near 47th and Townsend around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. He was on foot.
Nelson is described as 4 feet tall and weighing around 60 pounds, with brown eyes, a slim build, black hair with a short natural cut. He has a birthmark under his right eye.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Nelson was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with no zipper and the words "Adidas" in white across the chest, white jeans and tan UGG boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.