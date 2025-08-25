Critically missing Milwaukee boy; police seek public's help

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 11-year-old boy.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said Dominique Wiley was last in contact with his family on Sunday morning, Aug. 24, and was last believed to be in the area of 28th and Highland.

Wiley is described as male, Black, 5 '1', around 120 pounds, light-medium complexion and a short haircut. He was last seen wearing a black Mickey Mouse T-shirt, black jeans and black Jordan shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.