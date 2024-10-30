Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's assistance
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing man.
Police said 56-year-old Corey D. Moore was last seen near 92nd and Grantosa around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Moore is described as 5’8", Black, weighing around 165 pounds, with a slim build, bald, brown eyes and black facial hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with the number three on it, black hat with the phrase "God Got Me," blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.