Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's assistance

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing man, 56-year-old Corey D. Moore. He was last seen near 92nd and Grantosa around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing man.

Police said 56-year-old Corey D. Moore was last seen near 92nd and Grantosa around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Moore is described as 5’8", Black, weighing around 165 pounds, with a slim build, bald, brown eyes and black facial hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with the number three on it, black hat with the phrase "God Got Me," blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.