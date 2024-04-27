Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing: Milwaukee police seek 30-year-old man

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 27, 2024 4:34pm CDT
Bryant Harmon

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in locating a critically missing person, Bryant Harmon.

Bryant Harmon is described as a 30-year-old black man, 5 ft 11 in tall, with a medium build weighing about 170 pounds with dreadlocks extending past his ears.

Harmon was last seen on FaceTime the evening of Friday, April 26, and his clothing is unknown.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Harmon should call the Milwaukee Police District Seven police station at 414-935-7272.