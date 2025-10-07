Critically missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critically missing 40-year-old woman.

What we know:

Police said Equiller Hughes was last heard from around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, near 12th and Kilbourn.

Hughes is described as a Black woman, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown.

She is believed to be traveling on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.