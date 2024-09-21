Police seek critically missing Brown Deer man with autism

article

Brown Deer police need your help finding a critically missing person, Jeremiah Adams.

According to the Brown Deer Police Department, 21-year-old Jeremiah Adams is a male, Black, 5’04" tall and weighing about 150 lbs. He has red hair and brown eyes.

Jeremiah has autism with mental health concerns.

Police say he walked away from his home near Sherman Boulevard and Village Lane in Brown Deer.

He was last seen wearing dark blue or black shorts, red shoes, a red hooded sweatshirt, and possibly a blue coat.

If you see Jeremiah, immediately contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900 reference case 24-013030.