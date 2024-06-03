Critically missing 4-year-old Milwaukee girl found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said she has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing 4-year-old girl.

Police said Kamiyah Davis is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 48 pounds. She has a dark complexion, brown eyes, black shoulder-length hair with blue and white beads.

Davis might be with her father, Frederick Davis. He’s described as 33 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds. Police said he has short black hair and short facial hair.

They were last seen around 2 p.m. Monday, June 3, near 76th and Leon Terrace in a 2019 black Dodge Charge with Wisconsin plates ATF-6654.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.