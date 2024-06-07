Critically missing 10-year-old child, MPD seeks public's help

article

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, 10-year-old Nya M. Woods.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Nya Woods is a 10-year-old Black girl, 4' 10" and weighing 80 lbs with a medium build. She has long braided hair.

She is wearing unknown clothing and possibly pink Crocs shoes.

Nya M. Woods

She was last seen in the area of 51st and Center on Thursday, June 6th, at about 10:30 p.m.

Anyone having contact with her, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.