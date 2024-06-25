Critical missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 83-year-old Milwaukee woman.

Police said Mae Burton was last in contact with her family on Tuesday, June 25. She was last believed to be near 91st and Brown Deer.

Burton is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket with blue slip-on sandals.

She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.