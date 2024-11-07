Critical missing Milwaukee woman, baby found safe

article

UPDATE: Milwaukee police say a critically missing woman and baby have been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman and baby.

21-year-old Ziqrebineka Ingram and 1-year-old Zy'onna Haney were last heard from at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.



Ingram is described as a female, black, 5'5" tall, 145 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She is accompanied by Haney, who is described as a female, black, approximately 2'0" tall and weighing about 20 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.