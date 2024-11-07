Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee woman, baby found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 7, 2024 8:00am CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Ziqrebineka Ingram, Zy'onna Haney

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police have located a missing woman and baby.
    • 21-year-old Ziqrebineka Ingram and 1-year-old Zy'onna Haney were last heard from around 1 a.m. on Thursday.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police say a critically missing woman and baby have been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below. 

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman and baby. 

21-year-old Ziqrebineka Ingram and 1-year-old Zy'onna Haney were last heard from at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. 
 
Ingram is described as a female, black, 5'5" tall, 145 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She is accompanied by Haney, who is described as a female, black, approximately 2'0" tall and weighing about 20 pounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 