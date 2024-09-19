Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee woman found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  September 19, 2024 8:01pm CDT
Carmen Hernandez

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said Carmen Hernandez has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 33-year-old woman.

Police said Carmen Hernandez was last in contact with her family the morning of Thursday, Sept. 19.  Her vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on S Layton at W National.

She might be driving a 2016 Gray Infiniti SUV, with a Wisconsin License Plate of ASY-9102.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic female, standing around 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair.

Carmen Hernandez

She was believed to be wearing a white tubed shirt, gray pants and unknown shoes.    

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 6 at 414-935-7262.