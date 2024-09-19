Critical missing Milwaukee woman found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said Carmen Hernandez has been located and is safe.
Read the original report:
The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 33-year-old woman.
Police said Carmen Hernandez was last in contact with her family the morning of Thursday, Sept. 19. Her vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on S Layton at W National.
She might be driving a 2016 Gray Infiniti SUV, with a Wisconsin License Plate of ASY-9102.
Hernandez is described as a Hispanic female, standing around 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair.
Carmen Hernandez
She was believed to be wearing a white tubed shirt, gray pants and unknown shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 6 at 414-935-7262.