Critical missing Milwaukee woman found safe

UPDATE: Hernandez has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person.

78-year-old Ivonne Hernandez was last seen near Knapp and Astor around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.

She is described as 5 feet tall, white, weighing around 100 pounds, with silver hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was wearing brown glasses, an unknown color top, blue jeans and navy blue Sketcher shoes with blue soles.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department - District 1 at 414-935-7212.