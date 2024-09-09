Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee woman found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  September 9, 2024 8:48pm CDT
Ivonne Hernandez

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Hernandez has been located and is safe.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person.

78-year-old Ivonne Hernandez was last seen near Knapp and Astor around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.

She is described as 5 feet tall, white, weighing around 100 pounds, with silver hair and brown eyes. 

Hernandez was wearing brown glasses, an unknown color top, blue jeans and navy blue Sketcher shoes with blue soles.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department - District 1 at 414-935-7212.