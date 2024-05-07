Critical missing Milwaukee woman found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Satania Jackson was located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing person.

Police said 28-year-old Satania M. Jackson was last seen around 10:08 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, near 14th and Center.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds, with brown eyes, medium-length black hair and red braids.

Police said she might be with a Marcell S. Turner, who is driving a U-Haul short box truck with the price $19.95 on both sides of the truck. Officials did not share Turner’s connection to Jackson.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.