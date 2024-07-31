Critical missing Milwaukee teen; last seen near 37th and Lisbon

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critical missing teen.

Melissia Harris, 17, was last seen around 7:51 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 in the area of 37th and Lisbon.

She is described as 4’11" tall, 130 pounds with long braided black hair and brown eyes. Melissa was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a purple tank top, black pants and black Croc shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Melissia is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Third District at 414-935-7232.