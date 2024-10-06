Critical missing Milwaukee teen found, safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Tavion J. Dickerson has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing teenager.

Police said Tavion J. Dickerson, a 13-year-old, was last seen on foot near 55th and Presidio around 5:06 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Dickerson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the front and black pants.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Dawson, contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.