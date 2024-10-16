Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee teen; last seen near 96th and Silver Spring

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 16, 2024 5:29am CDT
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a critically missing teen. 

Jennah Fausel, 15, was last seen walking southbound from the area of 96th Street and Silver Spring Drive. 

Fausel is described as 5'2" tall, 190 pounds with black hair worn in a ponytail. She was last wearing a gray jacket, black jogging pants, and black shoes. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.