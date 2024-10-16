Critical missing Milwaukee teen; last seen near 96th and Silver Spring
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a critically missing teen.
Jennah Fausel, 15, was last seen walking southbound from the area of 96th Street and Silver Spring Drive.
Fausel is described as 5'2" tall, 190 pounds with black hair worn in a ponytail. She was last wearing a gray jacket, black jogging pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.