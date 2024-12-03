Critical missing Milwaukee man found safe

article

The Brief Milwaukee police have located a critical missing man. Christopher Gates was last seen in the area of Scranton Place and Sheridan Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 1. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.



UPDATE: Milwaukee police say Christopher Gates, 61, has been located and is safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 61-year-old man.

Christopher Gates was last seen in the area of Scranton Place and Sheridan Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 1 at approximately 6 p.m.

Gates is described as a male, black, 5'6" tall, and 164 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, gray jacket and gray jogging pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.